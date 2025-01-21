Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have a been reports of delays on the A27 in West Sussex this morning (Tuesday, January 21).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the slow traffic is on the A27 Warren Road eastbound from Hayling Rise to A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

They said: “Travel time is around 20 minutes.”

The issue was first reported at 7.46am and the AA Traffic News live map shows that traffic is building up on nearby Poulters Lane and the A2031 as well.