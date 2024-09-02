Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are reports of slow traffic on the A272 in East Sussex due to roadworks this morning (Monday, September 2).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported: “Slow traffic on A272 Goldbridge Road both ways at The Green (Newick). In the construction area.”

The issue was first reported at 6.37am but the AA live map is still showing heavy traffic.