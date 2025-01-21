Slow traffic on the A27 in East Sussex: delays on route between Lewes and Brighton

There are reports of slow traffic on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, January 21).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic on A27 Falmer Hill Westbound before B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). In the construction area.”

The issue was first reported at 7.11am and the AA Traffic News live map is showing that the slow traffic is between Lewes and Falmer on the route to Brighton.

