Slow traffic on the A27 in East Sussex: delays on route between Lewes and Brighton
There are reports of slow traffic on the A27 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, January 21).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Slow traffic on A27 Falmer Hill Westbound before B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). In the construction area.”
