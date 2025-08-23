Slow traffic reported after collisions in West Sussex

Two roads in West Sussex had to be partially closed after collisions.

In Steyning, an incident has been reported on the A283 on Saturday afternoon (August 23).

AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Washington Road both ways between B2135 Horsham Road and Water Lane.”

The incident was still ongoing, as of 2.30pm.

Earlier this morning, a collision was reported in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham.

An AA traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Eastern Avenue both ways near Dolphin Road.”

The road has since reopened and traffic is flowing as normal.

