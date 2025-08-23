Slow traffic reported after collisions in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 14:36 BST
Two roads in West Sussex had to be partially closed after collisions.

In Steyning, an incident has been reported on the A283 on Saturday afternoon (August 23).

Most Popular

AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Washington Road both ways between B2135 Horsham Road and Water Lane.”

The incident was still ongoing, as of 2.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Slow traffic has been reported after two separate collisions in West Sussex. (Stock image: Sussex World)placeholder image
Slow traffic has been reported after two separate collisions in West Sussex. (Stock image: Sussex World)

Earlier this morning, a collision was reported in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham.

An AA traffic notice read: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Eastern Avenue both ways near Dolphin Road.”

The road has since reopened and traffic is flowing as normal.

Follow live traffic updates from across Sussex at https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/ traffic-news

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice