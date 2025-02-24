Slow traffic reported on A22 near West Sussex town as South East Water repair works carried out

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:59 BST

Maintenance works are causing slow traffic near East Grinstead this afternoon (Monday, February 24).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news reported at 11.30am that there is congestion on part of the A22.

AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic on A22 London Road both ways near The BP Station. In the construction area.”

A message at one.network said there are temporary, multi-way signals for South East Water’s utility repair and maintenance works. The works are set to continue until 5pm on Wednesday, February 26.

