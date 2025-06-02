Slow traffic reported on road leading to Mid Sussex village
There have been reports of slow traffic on the A273 this afternoon (Monday, June 2).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is a slow traffic in the construction area ‘both ways at the B2112’.
The live map shows that traffic is moving slowly between Pyecombe and Hassocks.
The incident was first reported 3.47pm.
