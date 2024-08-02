Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are reports of queueing traffic on the A272 in West Sussex this morning (Friday, August 2).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A272 Cowfold Road both ways near the nursery. In the construction area.”

At the moment the live map shows heavy traffic from the Worthing Road A24 to Maplehurst Road/Littleworth Lane on the A272.