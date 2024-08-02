Slow traffic warning for A272 in West Sussex: queueing vehicles both ways due to roadworks
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are reports of queueing traffic on the A272 in West Sussex this morning (Friday, August 2).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Queueing traffic on A272 Cowfold Road both ways near the nursery. In the construction area.”
At the moment the live map shows heavy traffic from the Worthing Road A24 to Maplehurst Road/Littleworth Lane on the A272.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.