Snow in Sussex: Gatwick Airport's advice to passengers as weather causes minor delays

Gatwick Airport have given an update on operations following overnight snow in Sussex.

Crawley and surrounding areas woke up to a covering of snow this morning which has caused disruption across the county.

There were a few delays to flights at Gatwick – you can see the latest here.

There are a few minor delays due to the flow rate being reduced early this morning but airport chiefs say it should all be back to normal later this morning.

Gatwick has been hit by snow (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)