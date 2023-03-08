Snow in Sussex: Gatwick Airport's advice to passengers as weather causes minor delays

Crawley and surrounding areas woke up to a covering of snow this morning which has caused disruption across the county.
There were a few delays to flights at Gatwick – you can see the latest here.
There are a few minor delays due to the flow rate being reduced early this morning but airport chiefs say it should all be back to normal later this morning.
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "The airport is open and flights are operating, however there have been some minor delays this morning due to the weather. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline - and also local travel conditions - before departing for the airport."