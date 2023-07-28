Some rail lines blocked between Haywards Heath and Lewes due to safety inspection of track

A safety inspection of the track between Haywards Heath and Lewes means some lines are blocked, Southern have confirmed.

As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed, Southern said. This is expected until 7pm, according to Southern.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “We had been informed of a potential track defect near Plumpton.

“This has now been confirmed as a buckled rail which means services cannot currently run from Lewes towards Haywards Heath.

“Specialist teams from Network Rail are on their way to investigate and expected to be on site at 18:00.”

To see if your journey has been affected, please click here for a live journey map.