NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Some rail lines blocked between Haywards Heath and Lewes due to safety inspection of track

A safety inspection of the track between Haywards Heath and Lewes means some lines are blocked, Southern have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST

As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed, Southern said. This is expected until 7pm, according to Southern.

A statement on Southern’s website said: “We had been informed of a potential track defect near Plumpton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This has now been confirmed as a buckled rail which means services cannot currently run from Lewes towards Haywards Heath.

Most Popular

“Specialist teams from Network Rail are on their way to investigate and expected to be on site at 18:00.”

To see if your journey has been affected, please click here for a live journey map.

If you are at a staffed station please speak to station staff for more information, if you are at an unstaffed station please push the help point for information.

Related topics:Haywards HeathNetwork Rail