Some train lines blocked between Horsham and Three Bridges due to signalling fault

At 2.38pm today (Tuesday, December 27) Southern told customers about the issue.
They later added: “We are anticipating delays to services out of Three Bridges - this is due to a points failure which is preventing us from running trains from Horsham into platform two or three. You can still use your normal route, but should allow extra time for travel.”
A spokesperson from the company said if your intended train has been impacted then your ticket will be accepted on alternative Southern or Thameslink services to/from Three Bridges and on Metrobus services between Three Bridges and Horsham at no additional cost.
At 3.43pm the spokesperson said: “Services are no longer being affected by the points failure at Three Bridges.”