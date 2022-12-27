Edit Account-Sign Out
Some train lines blocked between Horsham and Three Bridges due to signalling fault

Some train lines between Horsham and Three Bridges have been blocked due to a fault with the signalling system, according to Southern Rail.

By Jacob Panons
38 minutes ago
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 3:56pm

At 2.38pm today (Tuesday, December 27) Southern told customers about the issue.

They later added: “We are anticipating delays to services out of Three Bridges - this is due to a points failure which is preventing us from running trains from Horsham into platform two or three. You can still use your normal route, but should allow extra time for travel.”

A spokesperson from the company said if your intended train has been impacted then your ticket will be accepted on alternative Southern or Thameslink services to/from Three Bridges and on Metrobus services between Three Bridges and Horsham at no additional cost.

Southern Rail
At 3.43pm the spokesperson said: “Services are no longer being affected by the points failure at Three Bridges.”