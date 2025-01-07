South Coast Alliance appeals for information as floods continue in Chichester and Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Save Our South Coast Alliance (SOSCA) is appealing for information about floods in Chichester and Bognor Regis this week, Sussex World can report.

The appeal comes less than a week after Southern Water sewage tankers were spotted on the Manhood Peninsula, offering vital outfall release after a burst sewage pipe led to serious flooding on Almodington Lane, near Bracklesham Bay.

A spokesperson for the coastal charity, which seeks to safeguard the South Coast from a range of man-made environmental threats, asked members of the public for photographic evidence, information and accounts of flooding across the coastal plain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If you have any photos of flooding and/or sewage issues please email them to [email protected],” they said. “Please include details of location and time/date. Also if you have previous photos of the same location to demonstrate before and after (or previous flooding) please send too.”

The call also comes amidst ongoing flooding in Aldwick, Bersted and Littlehampton, following torrential rain over the weekend.

Related topics:Southern Water
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice