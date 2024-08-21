Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers in the Crystal Palace area are being asked to plan ahead, as Network Rail carry out a major track upgrade.

Crystal Palace station will be closed over the bank holiday weekend, Saturday, August 24 to Monday 26.

Between Tuesday 27 and Friday 30, Southern trains to and from London Bridge via Sydenham and New Cross Gate will start and terminate at Crystal Palace.

On Saturday 31 and Sunday, September 1, Southern trains that normally run from Crystal Palace to London Bridge via Sydenham and Brockley will not run.

For nine days from Saturday, August 24 to Sunday, September 1, West Norwood, Gipsy Hill and Birkbeck stations will be closed and Southern trains between London Bridge and Beckenham station will not run.

Southern London Victoria to London Bridge trains will only run between London Victoria and Streatham Hill.

Passengers will be able to use their rail tickets on London Underground, London Overground and London Buses in the area to help them complete their journeys.

The upgrade at the busy Crystal Palace junction, which controls the movement of trains in and out of the station, will help reduce train delays and improve passenger journeys.

Five sets of switches and crossings, the moveable rails that allow trains to transfer between lines, and 1,500m of track will be replaced with brand new equipment.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “We know there is never a good time to close the railway, but the work will bring significant improvements.

“In addition to the replacement of the switches and crossings, we will install 730 metres of new conductor rail and 4,000m of new signalling and telecom cables.

“We're advising people to plan ahead and use London Bus, London Underground or alternative National Rail services. Please check before you travel.

“The current upgrade is just one part of our continuing investment in improving passenger journeys. This autumn in the same area, we are also planning a significant upgrade in the signalling to modernise 1980s equipment which will result in fewer faults and fewer delays.”

Chris Fowler, network operations and performance director for Govia Thameslink Railway which operates Southern trains said: “Network Rail’s major improvements to this busy part of the network will deliver long-term benefits for South London, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding during these upcoming nine days of inconvenience.

“Please plan ahead and consider your alternative travel arrangements with London Overground, the Tube and London Buses.”

Customers can check train times at www.nationalrail.co.uk and plan alternative routes at www.tfl.gov.uk.

The work will run from Saturday, August 24 to Sunday, September 1 inclusive.

Whilst the work is taking place, for nine days from Saturday, August 24 to Sunday, September 1 there will be no Southern trains at West Norwood, Gipsy Hill, Birkbeck and Beckenham Junction stations. The work will also impact trains at stations from Streatham Hill to Norwood Junction / Sydenham.

There will also be a reduced Southern service through Peckham Rye, East Dulwich, North Dulwich, Tulse Hill, Norwood Junction and West Croydon stations.

At Crystal Palace there will be no Southern or London Overground trains from Saturday, August 24 to Monday 26.

Between Tuesday 27 and Friday 30, Southern services will run to and from London Bridge via Sydenham and Brockley, but there will be no Southern services to or from Streatham Hill and Victoria.

On Saturday 31 and Sunday, September 1 there will be no Southern services to or from Crystal Palace.

Paper rail tickets will be accepted on the following alternatives:

Monday to Saturday:

London Buses: 109, 157, 196, 201, 249, 255, 315, 322, 417, 432, 450, 468 between Streatham Hill and Norwood Junction / West Croydon.

London Trams: East Croydon and Beckenham Junction.

London Underground: London Bridge and Canada Water (Jubilee Line)

London Overground: Canada Water and West Croydon.

Sunday:

London Buses: 109, 157, 196, (on Sunday, August 24 only)

London Buses: 201, 249, 255, 315, 322, 417, 432, 450, 468 between Streatham Hill and Norwood Junction / West Croydon.

London Underground: London Bridge and Canada Water (Jubilee Line)

London Overground: Canada Water and Sydenham / Crystal Palace / West Croydon.

For further information about the impacts of this work on train services, please visit the Southern website.

In the same area, there will be further resignalling work taking place in autumn 2024. Please see London Victoria and South London resignalling programme - Network Rail for further information as it is announced.

The works are part of Network Rail’s Sussex Railway Upgrade plan to modernise the railway network to improve passenger journeys across Sussex.

Between 2024 and 2029 Network Rail is investing £900m as part of the Sussex Railway Upgrades to modernise track, signalling, stations, structures and earthworks.

For more information please visit - Sussex Railway Upgrade plan - Network Rail.