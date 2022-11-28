Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Southern announces train delays on line from Haywards Heath to Three Bridges and Gatwick after ‘possible landslip’

Train services between Haywards Heath, Three Bridges and Gatwick are delayed this morning (Monday, November 28) after a ‘possible landslip’.

By Lawrence Smith
11 minutes ago
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 7:52am

At 6.11am Southern announced on Twitter: “Due to checking reports of an obstruction on the line, the line from Haywards Heath towards Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport is blocked.”

They said they were running a train at a reduced speed through the area to inspect a possible landslip.

Hide Ad

Southern then said that services in both directions were running at a reduced speed between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport.

Most Popular

Train services between Haywards Heath, Three Bridges and Gatwick are delayed this morning
Hide Ad

At 7.05am Southern announced: “The track has now been checked by specialist engineers and deemed safe to run over at normal speeds. Some services have been delayed by up to 20 minutes so please continue to allow extra time this morning.”

This story will be updated as more information comes in. For more breaking news from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Haywards HeathTrain servicesThree BridgesTwitter