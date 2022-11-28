Train services between Haywards Heath, Three Bridges and Gatwick are delayed this morning (Monday, November 28) after a ‘possible landslip’.

At 6.11am Southern announced on Twitter: “Due to checking reports of an obstruction on the line, the line from Haywards Heath towards Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport is blocked.”

They said they were running a train at a reduced speed through the area to inspect a possible landslip.

Southern then said that services in both directions were running at a reduced speed between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges/Gatwick Airport.

At 7.05am Southern announced: “The track has now been checked by specialist engineers and deemed safe to run over at normal speeds. Some services have been delayed by up to 20 minutes so please continue to allow extra time this morning.”