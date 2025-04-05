Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Train services to and from Sussex will be affected by major engineering works at London Victoria throughout this weekend.

Southern said all of its routes are affected, with an amended timetable in place today (Saturday, April 5) and tomorrow (Sunday, April 6).

The company said: “Engineering work is taking place at London Victoria, closing some platforms on Saturday and Sunday.

“All day on Saturday and Sunday, a reduced service will run to an amended timetable to / from London Victoria.

“Trains which usually run between London Victoria and Eastbourne / Hastings / Ore and trains which usually run between London Victoria and Littlehampton, will be diverted to run to / from London Bridge.

“Trains towards London will be unable to call at Battersea Park. If you are travelling to Battersea Park from the Clapham Junction direction, you are advised to travel to London Victoria, then catch the next train to Battersea Park.

“Trains that usually run between London Victoria and Reigate will be amended to run between Reigate and Redhill only. You should use alternative Southern or Thameslink trains to travel between Redhill and London.

“On Saturday only trains which usually run between London Bridge and Epsom will not run. Trains which usually run between London Victoria and London Bridge will not run. This means that no Southern trains will call at stations between London Bridge and Norwood Junction.”

There are also no trains running between Lewes and Seaford today due to engineering works, meaning rail replacement buses are in operation.