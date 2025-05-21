Bank holiday weekend disruption is expected on the railway line, due to planned engineering works.

Here is a round-up of all the work taking place in Sussex and Surrey:

– Engineering work is taking place between Oxted and Uckfield, closing all lines – from Saturday, May 24 until 11.59pm on Monday, May 26.

Southern Rail advised: “Buses will replace trains between between Oxted and Crowborough, and between Crowborough and Uckfield.

"A reduced and amended service will run between London Bridge and Oxted (Saturday and Monday), and between East Croydon and Oxted (Sunday).

“You should can use alternative East Grinstead line trains to travel between Oxted and East Croydon / London, at no extra cost.”

– Buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Horsham on Sunday (May 25). This is due to engineering work, ‘closing all lines’.

All Thameslink services to / from Horsham will be affected, as well as Southern trains between London Victoria and Bognor Regis / Portsmouth Harbour – between Three Bridges and Horsham

A spokesperson for Thameslink explained: “Trains between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour will run to an amended timetable, with extended journey times. These trains will be diverted via Hove, and will split / attach from Littlehampton trains at Worthing.

“You can use your ticket at no extra cost on Southern replacement buses between Three Bridges and Horsham.”

– Amended early morning services between Haywards Heath and Brighton on Sunday, May 25.

Southern services between London Victoria and Brighton are affected as well as all Thameslink services to and from Brighton.

Southern Rail advised: “Engineering work is taking place between 01:25 and 06:40, closing some lines.

“Before approximately 07:00 on Sunday morning, Southern trains running between Brighton and London Victoria will be diverted between Preston Park and Brighton via Hove, extended journey times.

“Between 01:25 and 06:40, Thameslink trains will not run between Haywards Heath and Brighton.

“Replacement buses will run between Haywards Heath and Brighton, and you can use your ticket at no extra cost on Southern trains between Haywards Heath and Brighton.”

Please note, this work ‘does affect some trains’ that start on Saturday evening, Southern Rail said.

– Engineering work affecting Thameslink trains to / from Sutton (London) via Wimbledon on Sunday has been cancelled.

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries journey planner.

For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility and bicycle information, please use the rail replacement services page.

Southern Rail advised: “You can find the pick-up and set-down location of rail replacement services by checking station signage or by searching for your station on our find a station page.

“Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”