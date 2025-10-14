Trains between Chichester and Portsmouth are experiencing disruption this morning (Tuesday, October 14).

Southern Rail said all lines are closed due to a broken down train in the Bosham area.

"As a result, trains running between Havant and Chichester may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised,” a spokesperson for the rail service said.

"Southern services will be cancelled or subject to short-notice changes on the Portsmouth and Southampton routes, with no service west of Chichester on our network.

Bosham Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

"Where trains are changed, they will finish their journeys at Chichester, or will be diverted to either Bognor Regis or Littlehampton.

“They will generally then start their return journeys from these stations.

“Also, Southern shuttle services between Barnham and Bognor Regis will be cancelled in both directions. Alternative Southern trains will still serve Bognor Regis.”

Disruption is currently expected until 10am, according to Southern Rail.

The Southern Rail spokesperson added: “If you had been planning to travel on any part of the route between Chichester and either Portsmouth or Southampton Central, you will need to use an alternative route.

“You will need to leave at least 30 - 60 minutes of extra time to use an alternative route this morning, but this is not an exact estimate, and will depend on exactly how far you are travelling.

“There will be no train service at Fishbourne, Bosham, Nutbourne, Southbourne, Emsworth or Warblington.

“There will be no Southern services at Havant, Hilsea, Portchester, Swanwick, Netley or Woolston, but South Western Railway serve these stations.

“There will be no Southern services at Fratton, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, Cosham, Fareham or Southampton Central, but South Western Railway and Great Western Railway serve these stations.”

For more information, see the full service update.