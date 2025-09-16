Southern Rail: Collision on track caused train delays in West Sussex

A collision on the railway line meant five West Sussex stations could not be served for around an hour.

Southern Rail reported at 1.40pm that a train had ‘hit an obstruction on the line’ between Horsham and Arundel.

“All lines are blocked in this area whilst we gather more information on this incident,” a social media notice read.

“At this time, no trains can run between Horsham and Barnham.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, Arundel, Amberley, Pulborough, Billingshurst and Christs Hospital stations could not be served.

An update at 2pm read: “If you are currently on-board a train which has been at a stand for some time outside of a station, please remain on the train and await further updates from our train crew.

“If you have any additional support needs, please get in touch with us directly on X and we'll be able to assist further.

“At this time, we are working with Network Rail to determine if we can run trains through this area.”

Trains between Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis and London Victoria, were subject to diversions via Hove.

This meant they could not call at Crawley station.

At 2.40pm, all lines had reopened, with trains now able to ‘run through unaffected’,

Southern Rail added: “All stations will now receive their usual service and you will not need to travel with an alternative route.

“Don't forget, if you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to delay repay.”

For more information and to check your eligibility, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation