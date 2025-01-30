Southern Rail: Delays across network in Sussex due to landslip; electricity failure and signalling fault
A landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport means that ‘some northbound lines are currently closed’. The incident was first reported on Monday but disruption is continuing on Thursday (January 30).
“As a result, Gatwick Express and Southern services may be delayed by up to ten minutes or revised,” a National Rail travel notice read.
“Thameslink services are not impacted, but may be busier than usual, especially during the morning and evening peak.
“Disruption is expected until further notice.”
You can continue to use your normal route but you ‘may need to change trains throughout your journey’, National Rail said, adding: “This will add at least ten minutes to your travel time.”
Meanwhile, as of 12.30pm on Thursday, Network Rail engineers are on site and working to rectify a fault with the signalling system in the Southampton area.
As a result, Southern Rail services that run to and from Southampton may terminate and restart at a different station to normal, for instance at Portsmouth & Southsea or Bognor Regis in West Sussex.
The latest travel update read: “Services will continue to be affected by service changes so remember to check your journey.”
Over in East Sussex, trains were subject to delays between Hove and Preston Park earlier today, ‘due to a failure of the electricity supply’ around 11.30am.
Services between these stations experienced some delays, whilst the incident was ongoing, with passengers advised to travel via Brighton as an alternative.
In an update at 12.25pm, Southern Rail announced: “Services are now running normally again between Hove and Preston Park.
“Please continue to check your journey in case of any further amendments to services.”
A further post at 1.10pm read: “Services are no longer being affected by this failure of the electricity supply between Hove and Preston Park.
“If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim delay repay.”
