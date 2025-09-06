Trains in West Sussex are experiencing delays this afternoon (Saturday, September 6) following a fault with the signalling system.

The fault, identified between Horsham and Gatwick Airport, means trains have to run at a reduced speed on some lines, Southern Rail said.

Trains may be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised, according to the rail service. Disruption is expected until 5pm.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “You can continue to use your planned route, however please allow up to 10 minutes more time if you are travelling in the direction towards Gatwick Airport and London.

“In this particular situation, the fault has been confirmed as a 'Track Circuit Failure'. This means the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of the track past the affected signal is clear.

“The rail network is designed so that if a signal stops working, trains will stop before they reach it.

"Whilst this issue is ongoing, the train crew will stop at the affected signal and contact the signalling centre to confirm their location. At this point, the signaller will verbally authorise the driver to continue towards the next signal.

"This process adds time to every train's journey, which means services can experience some delays.”