By Megan Baker

Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 11:23 BST
Polegate Railway Station. Photo: Google Maps
Polegate Railway Station. Photo: Google Maps
Trains in part of East Sussex are delayed due to a safety inspection of the track.

Southern Rail said a safety inspection is taking place following reports of ‘a possible issue with the track’ near Polegate.

Trains between Lewes and Eastbourne have been affected, in addition to services towards Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: "Network Rail's engineers are attending as quickly as possible to carry out a detailed inspection.

“There are various different types of defects, and the first advice usually comes from drivers or other staff travelling through the area.

"Response staff will check the location which has been specified and find out whether the track is still supported correctly, whether the rails themselves are in the usual condition, and if there are any problems with the fixings and metalwork which attach the rails to the sleepers

“Until this is done, trains will need to run at a much slower speed than usual, which will lead to a delay to your journey.

"This is a necessary safety precaution and we'd like to thank you for your patience.”

The rail service said you can travel using your normal route, but should allow some extra time for your journey and check before you travel.

