Southern Rail: Disruption explained in Sussex after tree falls and buses replace trains

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 13:34 BST

Here is the latest travel information for those planning to use the train in Sussex.

The line between Three Bridges and Brighton is open as normal today after a tree fell last night (Saturday, November 30).

Southern Rail reported at 8pm: “A tree is blocking the railway between Three Bridges and Brighton. Some lines towards Three Bridges are blocked at this time.”

The train company reportedly shortly afterwards that ‘all lines are now open in this area’ and trains could ‘run as booked’.

There are no trains between Brighton and Littlehampton today due to planned engineering works which began on Saturday. Photo: Sussex World
There are no trains between Brighton and Littlehampton today due to planned engineering works which began on Saturday. Photo: Sussex World

A social media post added: “Some trains may remain delayed for a short period of time whilst we work to get affected trains, and their crews, back on time.”

However, there are no trains between Brighton and Littlehampton today (Sunday). This is due to planned engineering works which began on Saturday.

The routes affected are: between London Victoria and Littlehampton; between Haywards Heath and Littlehampton; between Brighton and Chichester / Bognor Regis; between Littlehampton and Barnham / Chichester / Bognor Regis; between Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea / Portsmouth Harbour; and also between Littlehampton and Southampton Central

“Engineering work is taking place between Brighton and Littlehampton, closing all lines,” a Southern Rail spokesperson said.

"All day on Saturday and Sunday, buses will replace trains between Brighton and Littlehampton.

Trains that usually run between London Victoria and Littlehampton will be diverted to run between London Victoria and Brighton only.

“Trains will continue to run between Littlehampton and Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central.”

For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility information, please use Southern Rail’s travel information pages.

You can find the location of your replacement bus by checking station signs or by searching for your station on our station information pages.

The train company added: “Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

