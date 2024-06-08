Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lines have now reopened after trains were unable to run to and from Eastbourne this evening, Southern Rail has confirmed.

Lines were closed in the Eastbourne area while the emergency services dealt with an incident this evening (Saturday, June 8).

Southern Rail has now confirmed the railway has reopened and staff are working to return to the timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services to and from Eastbourne may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes, Southern Rail said.

Train stock image. Photo: Sussex World

Disruption is expected to last until 8pm.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Southern have been working with Network Rail and the emergency services to assist a person near the railway.

"Until it was confirmed that everyone was clear of the track and it was safe for trains to run at their normal speeds, drivers had to be stopped on approach to the area.

“The person in question, as well as response staff, are now clear of the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There may still be some delays of up to 15-30 minutes to Southern services in this area. Late-running trains may be revised. This means they may not stop at all of the usual stations, or they may terminate part of the way along their usual routes.

“As a result, you may need to change trains to get to your destination.

“We know this may mean your journey takes longer, and we're very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.