Southern Rail: East Sussex rail delays due to fault with level crossing barriers
Southern Rail reported at 11am that there was a fault with the level crossing barriers between Berwick and Polegate – and Network Rail ‘is looking into it’.
"This affects trains in both directions, and you'll notice a delay of up to ten minutes in the area,” a social media statement read.
"Carry on with your travel plans for now though.”
At 11.35am, Southern said technicians are due to arrive around 12.45pm.
A spokesperson added: “When they get there, they'll assess the situation and attempt to identify the fault.
“We'll continue running trains for now, but as mentioned earlier, expect delays of around 10 minutes.
“Keep an eye out on journey planners for any short-notice changes.”
National Rail identified the affected routes as being between Eastbourne / Ore and Brighton / London Victoria.
A spokesperson explained: “A fault with barriers at a level crossing between Polegate and Berwick means trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines. As a result, trains may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.
“You can continue to use your scheduled route, but please allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time to complete your journey.
“You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.
“You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”
