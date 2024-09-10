A broken down train has caused significant rail delays in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, September 10).

Southern Rail reported at 6.11am that a train has broken between Wivelsfield and Lewes.

“At present, the line towards Eastbourne/Ore/Lewes and Hastings, is blocked,” a spokesperson added.

"This will affect services running on the route from London Victoria to Eastbourne/Ore/Hastings in the southbound direction.

“These trains will be diverted towards Brighton and then across to Lewes which will add an additional 30 minutes onto your journey.”

People travelling from Plumpton/Cooksbridge towards Lewes have been advised to take a service to Haywards Heath, then to Brighton and travel from there.

If you are travelling towards Haywards Heath/London, you will ‘not need to use an alternative route’, Southern said.

People travelling to Plumpton/Cooksbridge – from the direction of Haywards Heath – should travel to Brighton for a train to Lewes, and change for a service to your destination.

From the direction of Lewes, you will not need to use an alternative route, Southern added.

The spokesperson said: “We advise you to check your journey before you leave to travel, and then again at the station as your journey time will be extended greatly.

“No other local provisions are reliable to put in a replacement service at present or to offer an alternative route so please travel as per the above advice and leave an extra 45 minutes to complete your journey.

“Heading to Eastbourne/Ore, trains would usually divert after Wivelsfield – but instead – will now run in to Brighton, and across onwards to Lewes.”