Southern Rail: East Sussex train services delayed due to emergency incident
Southern, which runs the affected routes, posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say the incident is blocking some lines.
It said a passenger has been taken ill on a train.
On X, Southern said: “Due to an ill passenger on a train at Seaford, services may be subject to alterations this evening. This means some trains may start/terminate at different stations than usual so please check your journey.”
Network Rail said trains running between Brighton and Seaford are affected.
A spokesperson said: “A passenger being taken ill on a train at Seaford means that the line is blocked. Trains running to / from this station may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected until 7pm.”
In a tweet on X, National Rail said: “At present, Southern services will terminate and start back at Newhaven Harbour If you are travelling on this route, please travel to Newhaven Town where you can change with Brighton & Hove buses on the below:
“12,12A,12X for Brighton, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone (Hill Rise), Seaford, and Eastbourne.”
We will have more as we get it.
