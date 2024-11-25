Trains in East Sussex are experiencing delays due to an emergency incident this evening (Monday, November 25).

Southern, which runs the affected routes, posted on X (formerly Twitter) to say the incident is blocking some lines.

It said a passenger has been taken ill on a train.

On X, Southern said: “Due to an ill passenger on a train at Seaford, services may be subject to alterations this evening. This means some trains may start/terminate at different stations than usual so please check your journey.”

Network Rail said trains running between Brighton and Seaford are affected.

A spokesperson said: “A passenger being taken ill on a train at Seaford means that the line is blocked. Trains running to / from this station may be delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected until 7pm.”

In a tweet on X, National Rail said: “At present, Southern services will terminate and start back at Newhaven Harbour If you are travelling on this route, please travel to Newhaven Town where you can change with Brighton & Hove buses on the below:

“12,12A,12X for Brighton, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone (Hill Rise), Seaford, and Eastbourne.”

We will have more as we get it.