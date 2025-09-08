Southern Rail: Emergency incident explained in West Sussex as police issue statement

A railway line in West Sussex was temporarily blocked after an emergency incident was reported.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trains were ‘briefly brought to a stand’ in the Worthing area at 2.10pm on Monday (September 8). The power was switched off, but all lines have since reopened and services can now run normally again through the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police explained: “There was concern for the welfare of a man on a bridge, however the incident was resolved safely with no injuries or arrests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that ambulance crews attended but were ‘stood down as no injuries were reported’.

Trains can now run normally again between Hove, Lancing (pictured), Worthing and Angmering in both directions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Southern Rail reported the incident on social media.

"Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at between Lancing and Angmering, all lines are blocked,” a statement read.

“If your train has come to a stand in between stations, please remain on board and do not attempt to leave the train unless directed to by a member of staff. We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly.”

Southern reported at 2.20pm that ‘all lines have now reopened’ and ‘we are working on recovering the scheduled service’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains running between Hove and Angmering were still subject to cancellations or delays of up to 15 minutes, so people were advised to continue to check your journey before you travel and ‘allow extra time to arrive at your destination’.

Southern added: “However, some residual delays are possible and some services may be revised whilst Southern work to return services to normal. This means that some services may have cancelled stops, or will terminate and restart at a different station to normal.”

Trains are now running as normal in the area.

Meanwhile, a safety inspection of the track between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport meant that trains had to run at a ‘reduced speed’ on Monday afternoon/ As a result, trains running between these stations were subject to delays of up to 20 minutes.

Disruption continued until 4pm.

Southern Rail added: “Delays are expected in the Earlswood area this afternoon, affecting southbound services towards Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Horsham, Brighton and the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can travel using your normal route, but please allow some extra time – Great Western Railway advises at least an extra 15 minutes.”

Network Rail's engineers attended the ‘report of a possible issue’ with the track in the Earlswood area, ‘to carry out a detailed inspection’.

"There are various different types of defects, and the first advice usually comes from drivers or other staff travelling through the area," a spokesperson added.

"Response staff will check the location which has been specified and find out whether the track is still supported correctly, whether the rails themselves are in the usual condition, and if there are any problems with the fixings and metalwork which attach the rails to the sleepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until this is done, trains will need to run at a much slower speed than usual, which will lead to a delay to your journey. This is a necessary safety precaution and Great Western Railway would like to thank you for your patience.”

You may be entitled to compensation if you experienced a delay in completing your journey. Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim at https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation