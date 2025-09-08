Southern Rail: Emergency incident reported in West Sussex

A railway line in West Sussex was temporarily blocked after an emergency incident was reported.

Southern Rail reported the incident in the Worthing area at 2.10pm on Monday (September 8).

Trains were ‘briefly brought to a stand’, whilst the power was switched off, but all lines have since reopened and services can now run normally again through the area.

"Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at between Lancing and Angmering, all lines are blocked,” a social media post read.

Trains can now run normally again between Hove, Lancing (pictured), Worthing and Angmering in both directions. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We are working on gathering more information and will provide further updates as soon as possible.

“If your train has come to a stand in between stations, please remain on board and do not attempt to leave the train unless directed to by a member of staff. We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly.”

Southern reported at 2.20pm that ‘all lines have now reopened’ and ‘we are working on recovering the scheduled service’.

Trains running between Hove and Angmering may still be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled, so continue to check your journey before you travel and ‘allow extra time to arrive at your destination’.

Services can now run normally again between Hove, Lancing, Worthing and Angmering in both directions. However, some residual delays are possible and some services may be revised whilst Southern work to return services to normal. This means that some services may have cancelled stops, or will terminate and restart at a different station to normal.

Meanwhile, a safety inspection of the track between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport means that trains ‘have to run at a reduced speed’. As a result, trains running between these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 4pm.

Southern Rail added: “Delays are expected in the Earlswood area this afternoon, affecting southbound services towards Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Horsham, Brighton and the coast.

“You can travel using your normal route, but please allow some extra time – Great Western Railway advises at least an extra 15 minutes.”

Network Rail's engineers are attending the ‘report of a possible issue’ with the track in the Earlswood area, ‘as quickly as possible to carry out a detailed inspection’.

"There are various different types of defects, and the first advice usually comes from drivers or other staff travelling through the area," a spokesperson added.

"Response staff will check the location which has been specified and find out whether the track is still supported correctly, whether the rails themselves are in the usual condition, and if there are any problems with the fixings and metalwork which attach the rails to the sleepers.

“Until this is done, trains will need to run at a much slower speed than usual, which will lead to a delay to your journey. This is a necessary safety precaution and Great Western Railway would like to thank you for your patience.”

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey. Keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim at https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation