Southern Rail: Fire next to track causes delays to rail travel across Sussex
Southern Rail reported at 5.13pm that a safety inspection of the track in Arundel Junction area would mean that services would run at a reduced speed.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Trains which run between Worthing/Horsham and Littlehampton/Bognor Regis/Havant may be delayed in the Arundel area, as trains will run at reduced speeds.
"If you are travelling now, your journey may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual.
“Please check journey planners and station information boards before you travel, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
"We have been made aware that the safety inspection has been identified as a fire next to the track.
“If you are currently on a train your service may be held as Network Rail work to put out the fire.
“Disruption is expected until 6.30pm.”
