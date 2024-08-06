Southern Rail issue travel warning ahead of Airbourne weekend in Eastbourne

Southern Rail have issued a travel warning ahead of the upcoming Eastbourne International Airshow - Airbourne.

Airbourne will be celebrating its 30th year in the town with crowds flocking from across the country to marvel at the event.

Southern Rail confirmed that a queuing system will be put in place at Eastbourne station and the operator is expecting that trains will be very busy.

The spokesperson said: “The Eastbourne International Airshow 30th anniversary event takes place 15 to 8 August. Trains to/from Eastbourne are expected to be busy and there will be a queueing system at the station to allow everyone to get home safely.”

The supersonic Swedish Draken, Jet Provost, Bronco, Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight and a D-Day Memorial Display will lead an all-star historic line-up at this year’s 30th anniversary of Airbourne.

The displays join the RAF Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tutor and a Diamond Season 60th anniversary display on Thursday by the Red Arrows before they depart on their overseas tour.