Southern Rail issue travel warning ahead of Airbourne weekend in Eastbourne
Airbourne will be celebrating its 30th year in the town with crowds flocking from across the country to marvel at the event.
Southern Rail confirmed that a queuing system will be put in place at Eastbourne station and the operator is expecting that trains will be very busy.
The spokesperson said: “The Eastbourne International Airshow 30th anniversary event takes place 15 to 8 August. Trains to/from Eastbourne are expected to be busy and there will be a queueing system at the station to allow everyone to get home safely.”
The supersonic Swedish Draken, Jet Provost, Bronco, Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight and a D-Day Memorial Display will lead an all-star historic line-up at this year’s 30th anniversary of Airbourne.
The displays join the RAF Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tutor and a Diamond Season 60th anniversary display on Thursday by the Red Arrows before they depart on their overseas tour.
