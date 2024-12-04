A police incident has been reported on the railway line in West Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 2.45pm that ‘all lines are blocked at Littlehampton’.

"This is due to trespassers in the area,” a social media notice read.

"This will affect our services towards Barnham, Chichester, Horsham and Brighton.

“If you are travelling now, you may experience delays, cancellations or last minute changes to your train.”

If you haven't started travelling yet, you are advised to ‘re-look at your journey’ and ‘allow extra time to reach your destination’.

Southern added: “You may also need to change trains during your journey.

“If you are currently on a train that has come to a stop outside of a station, please remain on the train and listen/look for on-board announcements.

“We know where you are and we are working on getting you back on the move soon.”

If you require immediate assistance, ‘make yourself known’ to the on board staff ‘who will assist you’.

A spokesperson said: “Please remain patient whilst we work to get you back on the move and continue your journey today.

“Police are on site and working to remove the trespassers from the railway.

“We are continuing to monitor this situation.”

Services that normally run between London Victoria and Littlehampton, will now terminate and re-start from Barnham.

Services that normally run between Chichester and Brighton will no longer stop at Littlehampton.

Tickets are being accepted on alternative Southern services and Stagecoach buses.

Southern Rail reported at 3.20pm that using alternative methods of transport is ‘likely to increase your journey time’, adding: “We advise that, where possible, you allow an extra 30 minutes to reach your destination.”