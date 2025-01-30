Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern Rail staff are ‘unsure’ how long disruption will last after a landslip in West Sussex.

On the railway line, a landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport means that ‘some northbound lines are currently closed’.

“As a result, Gatwick Express and Southern services may be delayed by up to ten minutes or revised,” a National Rail travel notice read.

“Thameslink services are not impacted, but may be busier than usual, especially during the morning and evening peak.

“Disruption is expected until further notice.”

You can continue to use your normal route but you ‘may need to change trains throughout your journey’, National Rail said, adding: “This will add at least ten minutes to your travel time.”

Southern Rail said on Thursday (January 30) that services are ‘still being affected by service changes’, adding: “Plan ahead and check your journey at http://nationalrail.co.uk or on the Southern app before travelling.”

Service amendments

Gatwick Express services will run, but only between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.

For journeys between London Victoria and Brighton, you can change at East Croydon or Gatwick Airport for Thameslink services to / from Brighton.

If you are heading from Brighton to Gatwick Airport for a flight, plan to allow an extra 20 minutes for your journey.

Most Southern services between Redhill and Gatwick Airport will not run. Southern trains will have a reduced service at Earlswood, Salfords, or Horley in the direction towards Gatwick Airport.

Passengers from London travelling to these stations can change at East Croydon and then use a Thameslink service towards Gatwick Airport. Your current ticket will be accepted on these services.

Passengers travelling from these stations towards Gatwick Airport can use their ticket to travel on Thameslink services towards their destination.

Some Southern services which run between London Victoria and Reigate during the evening peak may have fewer carriages than usual, and run to an amended calling pattern.

Trains may not call at Clapham Junction, Merstham, or Coulsdon South, in the direction towards London during the morning peak and in the direction from London in the evening peak.

Thameslink services are not currently affected by this disruption and can continue to run as scheduled. Some Thameslink services between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport may be busier than usual, especially during the morning and evening peak times.

Those heading to Gatwick Airport for a flight are advised to plan to allow an extra 30 minutes.

Repair works are ongoing. ‘Due to the nature’ of the work required, Southern Rail said: “We cannot currently give a firm timeline for this.

"Please check before you travel as you may need to board a different train than usual or change trains en-route to your destination.”

How did the incident unfold?

The landslip was first reported by Southern Rail just before 2pm on Monday.

Trains in the direction of Gatwick Airport from the south were ‘subject to delays’ in the aftermath of the incident.

Southern told passengers: “If you are travelling on routes between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport this afternoon, your journey is subject to delays of up to 20 minutes.

“The landslip means we cannot use two of the four lines available in this area and this will cause delays.

“To help you complete your journey, your ticket will be accepted mutually on Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route.”

Some service alterations had to be made.

Some Thameslink services, which normally run between London and Three bridges, had to terminate at Gatwick Airport.

Passengers were told they could change trains at Gatwick Airport for services towards Three Bridges.

At 4pm, Southern Rail reported that some lines from Gatwick Airport towards Three Bridges were ‘under a speed restriction’.

This meant that delays of up to 20 minutes were ‘likely when travelling along this route’.

An update at 6.15pm read: “Disruption caused by this landslip is expected to carry on until the end of the day.

“This means that your journey may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

“Where possible, please allow extra time to reach your destination and check train times.”

Network Rail were due to attend the affected area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to ‘carry out a preliminary investigation of the landslip’.

Those planning to travel by train were warned about ‘some service changes taking place’.

Southern Rail advised on Tuesday that there was a ‘slightly reduced service’ to and from Gatwick Airport during the morning and evening rush hour.

Services were subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.

Southern added: “At the moment, we're not sure how long the landslip will continue to disrupt services, but we'll have more information later today.”

Southern said Network Rail engineers would ‘assess any damage to the infrastructure overnight’ before repair works began.