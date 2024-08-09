Southern Rail: Level crossing barrier fault causes severe delays across Sussex
Southern Rail reported that at 7.21am a barrier fault at a level crossing between Chichester and Barnham and has caused delays to rail travel.
The fault is affecting trains that run on the below routes, in both directions:
- Southampton to Brighton
- Southampton/Portsmouth to London
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “You can travel as normal but should allow up to 20 minutes extra for completing your journey this morning.
“Please check station screens and planners for the latest information as you may have to get a different train than usual.
"Depending on your journey, an alternative route may extend your journey by up to 15 minutes so please allow extra time to complete your journey.
“Using trains, we advise you to leave 20 mins extra to travel, and check your train before you leave for the station, and then station information screens for the latest.”
