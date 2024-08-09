Southern Rail: Level crossing barrier fault causes severe delays across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A barrier fault at a level crossing has caused severe delays across the county this morning (Friday, August 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail reported that at 7.21am a barrier fault at a level crossing between Chichester and Barnham and has caused delays to rail travel.

The fault is affecting trains that run on the below routes, in both directions:

- Southampton to Brighton

A barrier fault at a level crossing has caused severe delays across the county this morning (Friday, August 9).

- Southampton/Portsmouth to London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “You can travel as normal but should allow up to 20 minutes extra for completing your journey this morning.

“Please check station screens and planners for the latest information as you may have to get a different train than usual.

"Depending on your journey, an alternative route may extend your journey by up to 15 minutes so please allow extra time to complete your journey.

“Using trains, we advise you to leave 20 mins extra to travel, and check your train before you leave for the station, and then station information screens for the latest.”