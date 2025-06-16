Southern Rail: Line temporarily blocked after communication alarm activated on train in Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 08:29 BST
Railway delays were reported in Sussex after an alarm was activated on a train.

Southern Rail shared a service update on at 9.40pm on Sunday (June 15).

“A communication alarm has been activated on a train between Brighton and Haywards Heath,” the social media notice read.

"The line towards Haywards Heath is blocked and trains may be at a stand outside of a station.

Railway delays were reported between Brighton and Haywards Heath after an alarm was activated on a train. Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Railway delays were reported between Brighton and Haywards Heath after an alarm was activated on a train. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“If you are on a train that has come to a stand outside of a station, please remain onboard and listen/look out for announcements. We know where you are and we are working on getting you back on the move soon.”

This incident was delaying trains running from Brighton and Hove towards London.

The line towards Haywards Heath had re-opened within ten minutes and trains were back on the move – but there were residual delays.

Southern Rail added: “If you are travelling now, you can use your usual route but you me be delayed by up to 20 minutes.”

As of 10.30pm, services were no longer affected by this incident.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay. You can make a claim at delayrepay.southernrailway.com

