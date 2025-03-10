Engineering works are planned on railway lines across Sussex and Surrey this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail has provided key travel information for people in both counties.

Amended late night / early morning service to and from Chichester. These works take place from Monday (March 10) until 11.59pm on Friday (March 14). The route affected is between London Victoria and Chichester and also between Chichester and Brighton.

A Southern Rail notice read: “Engineering work is taking place overnight between Barnham and Chichester, closing some lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineering works are planned on railway lines across Sussex and Surrey this week. Photo: National World

“On Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, the 22:35 London Victoria to Chichester train will terminate at Barnham. A replacement bus will run from Barnham to Chichester.

“On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, the 04:55 Chichester to Brighton train will start from Barnham. A replacement bus will run from Chichester to Barnham, departing Chichester earlier than the normal train departure time. Journey times will be increased when using replacement buses.”

Buses replace late night / early morning trains between Oxted and East Grinstead / Crowborough / Uckfield. These works take place from Monday (March 10) until 11.59pm on Friday (March 14). The route affected is between London Bridge and East Grinstead / Crowborough.

Southern Rail explained: “Engineering work is taking place overnight between Oxted and East Grinstead / Crowborough / Uckfield, closing all lines.

“From approximately 22:30 until the end of service on Monday to Thursday evenings, buses will replace trains between Oxted and East Grinstead / Crowborough / Uckfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Journey times will be increased when using replacement buses.”

Buses replace late night / early morning trains between Lewes and Seaford. These works take place from Monday (March 10) until 11.59pm on Friday (March 14). The route affected is between Brighton and Seaford.

Southern advised: “Engineering work is taking place overnight between Lewes and Seaford finishing Friday morning, closing some lines. From approximately 23:30 until the end of service on Monday to Thursday evenings, buses will replace trains between Lewes and Seaford.

"Journey times will be increased when using replacement buses.”

Buses replace late night / early morning trains between Redhill and Tonbridge. These works take place from Monday (March 10) until 11.59pm on Friday (March 14).

Southern Rail stated: “Engineering work is taking place overnight between Redhill and Tonbridge finishing Friday morning, closing some lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From approximately 23:30 until the end of service on Monday to Thursday evenings, buses will replace trains between Redhill and Tonbridge. Journey times will be increased when using replacement buses.”

Amended 23:45 Portsmouth Harbour to Bognor Regis service. These works take place from Monday (March 10) until 11.59pm on Thursday (March 13).

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Engineering work is taking place overnight between Barnham and Bognor Regis, closing some lines.

“The 23:45 Portsmouth Harbour to Bognor Regis train will be diverted to terminate at Littlehampton. A replacement bus will run from Barnham to Bognor Regis. Journey times will be increased when using replacement buses.”

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries journey planner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility and bicycle information, use Southern’s Rail Replacement Services page.

You can find the pick-up and set-down location of rail replacement services by checking station signage or by searching for your station on the Find a Station page.

Southern Rail concluded: “Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”