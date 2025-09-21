Lines between Uckfield and Crowborough were blocked following a safety inspection of the track, Southern Rail have confirmed.

Southern Rail reported at 11.53am on Sunday, September 21, that a safety inspection of the track between Uckfield and Crowborough meant that all lines are blocked.

As a result, trains between these stations will be cancelled and Uckfield and Buxted will not be served by trains.

Disruption is expected until 2.45pm, a Southern Rail spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail added: “Trains are unable to run between Uckfield and Crowborough until further notice. If you are travelling now, you will need to use an alternative route, which may increase your journey time.

“Ticket acceptance is being arranged and we will confirm details here once agreed.

“A two-hourly service will operate between Crowborough and Oxted.

“Your ticket will be accepted, at no extra cost on the below alternative services:

“Alternative Southern trains between Lewes, Haywards Heath and London

“Southeastern services between Tunbridge Wells and London PLEASE NOTE: Rail replacement buses are in operation between Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks.

“Brighton & Hove Regency 29, 29A, 29B and 29X between Lewes, Uckfield, Crowborough, Eridge and Tunbridge Wells.

“Using alternative services will extend your journey time. Please allow at least 20 minutes extra to complete your journey.”