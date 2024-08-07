Southern Rail: Lines blocked between Horsham and Dorking after engineering works not finished in time
Southern Rail reported at 5.50am this morning (August 7) that the lines were blocked meaning that no trains could run between either station.
A spokesperson for the rail company said: “Due to engineering works not finishing on time between Horsham and Dorking all lines are currently blocked.
“Delay your journey if possible or if you are travelling now please allow extra time as you may need to use an alternative route.”
In an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6.44am Southern Rail posted: “Disruption caused by engineering works not being finished on time between Horsham and Dorking has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”
