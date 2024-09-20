Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Railway lines in West Sussex have reopened after a person was hit by a train earlier today (Friday, September 20).

Southern Rail reported the incident on social media at 10.30am.

A social media statement read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Railway lines in West Sussex have reopened after a person was hit by a train. Photo: Sussex World

In an update at 1.30pm, a spokesperson said: “Lines are open and trains are once again running through the affected area – you will no longer need to use an alternative route, but you may need to use more trains then usual to travel.

“Please continue to allow an additional 30 minutes to travel whilst we work hard to get trains back on time.

“Station information screens and online journey planners are being kept up to date – please ensure you check your journey before you travel.”

Rail replacement buses have been running ‘at the discretion of station staff’ at Chichester and Havant.

Services that usually run between Bognor Regis and Barnham, both ways, were being suspended and did not run until further notice.

Services from Brighton to Southampton diverted into Bognor Regis, terminated, and restarted from there. Between Barnham and Southampton Central, people had to use an alternative route.

Trains between Brighton and Chichester ran as booked.

Trains from Brighton to Portsmouth and Southsea, terminated at Chichester, and restarted from there. Between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour, passengers were told to use an alternative route.

Services that run from London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour and Bognor Regis, split at Horsham as booked, then all travelled to Bognor Regis. Between Horsham and Portsmouth Harbour, people had to use an alternative route.

Trains that run from London Victoria to Littlehampton were not affected by this incident and ran as booked, both ways.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, a Southern Rail spokesperson said: “If you are currently on a train that is not at a station and not moving, do NOT attempt to exit the train.

“We are aware of your location and working hard to get you back on the move as soon as possible. Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and highly dangerous.

"Where possible, please put off travelling through this area until later today – or – you can use an alternative route.”

At 11.30am, Southern Rail reported that heavy rain had flooded the railway at East Grinstead.

This affected services running on the route from London Victoria to East Grinstead.

Network Rail staff have since carried out investigations and have reopened the line.

An update at 1.40pm read: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains are being affected by this incident. Train services to/from this station may terminate/restart at Hurst Green or face delays.”