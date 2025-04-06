Southern Rail: Major engineering work in Lewes closes all Sussex train routes
The work is taking place in Lewes, meaning all lines to and from there are closed.
Southern said services affected include trains between London Victoria and Hastings / Ore, and between Brighton and Seaford / Eastbourne / Ore
A rail replacement bus service is in operation, the company said.
Buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Lewes via Plumpton, Haywards Heath and Plumpton (minibus), Plumpton and Lewes (minibus), Lewes and Polegate, Brighton and Seaford via Lewes and Brighton and Polegate.
Southern said: “After 11am, there will be trains running a shuttle service between Brighton and Falmer.
“Trains that usually run between London Victoria and Eastbourne / Hastings / Ore will be diverted to run between London Bridge and Brighton. An amended train service will also run between Polegate and Ore.”
