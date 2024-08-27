Southern Rail: Major system failure causes significant delays across Sussex and Surrey

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:26 BST
Trains across Sussex have been subject to significant delays so far today (Tuesday, August 27) – this is why.

Southern Rail reported at 8.15am that there was a points failure at London Victoria station. This meant that services ‘running to and from this station’ were cancelled or delayed – with all lines disrupted.

Services from Reigate to Victoria were diverted via London Bridge.

A Southern spokesperson said: “All services are subject to disruption. Ticket acceptance [is in place] on any Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route.”

At 9am, Southern said some services from London Victoria to Bognor Regis and Portsmouth Harbour (calling at multiple Sussex stations) were being diverted.

“Please check before travelling as some services are being diverted to London Bridge,” a social media alert added.

"You should use the underground to complete your journey.

"Please check journey planners before you travel and allow an extra 30 minutes for your destination especially if you need to change trains or use an alternative mode of transport.”

Southern Rail reported at 8.15am that there was a points failure at London Victoria station. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Southern explained that the delays were caused by a ‘track circuit failure’ – which operates as part of the signalling system.

The spokesperson added: “Track circuits are electrical systems which monitor whether a train is on a section of track, After a failure, further trains cannot be automatically allowed onto the relevant section of track.”

London Victoria trains to and from Eastbourne, Dorking and Horsham stations were among those affected.

In an update shortly after 12pm, Southern wrote: “ From 12.45, engineers will require a line block to examine the signalling system in detail.

"This means platforms 13-19 at Victoria will be unavailable and services will be re-routed into other platforms.

“Some trains may divert into London Bridge or terminate early. Journey planners and station information screens are being updated with live information.

“Check before you travel, and then again at the station with our journey planner.”

