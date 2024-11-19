Southern Rail: No trains in part of Sussex as tree blocks railway

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 07:50 GMT
Trains are unable to run in a part of Sussex this morning (Tuesday, November 19) due to a tree blocking the railway.

Southern Rail has confirmed that no trains can currently run between Crowborough and Uckfield due to the rail obstruction.

Trains may be delayed or revised, with disruption expected to last until 8am.

The rail service advised people travelling to or from Buxted or Uckfield to use an alternative route. Some journeys may take up to 40 minutes longer than usual, according to Southern.

Trains are unable to run in a part of Sussex due to a tree blocking the railway. Photo: National WorldTrains are unable to run in a part of Sussex due to a tree blocking the railway. Photo: National World
Trains are unable to run in a part of Sussex due to a tree blocking the railway. Photo: National World

A spokesperson for the rail service said: “There has been a report of an obstruction on the railway, which is now causing some disruption to services.

"Your train may be held on approach to the area or need to be terminated before it gets to this part of the network.

Network Rail staff will attend to remove the obstruction as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, it's not possible to try to run trains past this.”

