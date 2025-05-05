Southern Rail: Points failure blocks train lines in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A points failure has blocked trains lines across the county, causing severe delays to rail users.

Southern Rail reported that, at 12.34pm on Monday, May 5, a points failure in the Barnham are had cause some lines at the station to close.

A statement on Southern Rail’s website stated: “There is a points failure in the Barnham area, closing some lines at this station.

“As a result of this issue, trains may be be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

"Services between Bognor Regis and Barnham are currently suspended.

"Services which usually run between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea will terminate at Fratton

“Services which usually run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Brighton will start at Fratton

"Services which usually run between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour will terminate at Fratton

“Services which usually run between Portsmouth Harbour and Horsham will start at Fratton

“If you require travel to / from Bognor Regis, you will need to use an alternative form of transport, so please allow extra time for your journey, at least 20 minutes.

“Services from Barnham to Chichester / Ford are unaffected, but there may be some short notice platform changes, so please listen for station announcements and check live journey planners.”