Southern Rail: Points failure blocks train lines in Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 13:52 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 14:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A points failure has blocked trains lines across the county, causing severe delays to rail users.

Southern Rail reported that, at 12.34pm on Monday, May 5, a points failure in the Barnham are had cause some lines at the station to close.

A statement on Southern Rail’s website stated: “There is a points failure in the Barnham area, closing some lines at this station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a result of this issue, trains may be be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

A signalling fault has blocked trains lines across the county, causing severe delays to rail users on Monday, May 5.A signalling fault has blocked trains lines across the county, causing severe delays to rail users on Monday, May 5.
A signalling fault has blocked trains lines across the county, causing severe delays to rail users on Monday, May 5.

"Services between Bognor Regis and Barnham are currently suspended.

"Services which usually run between Brighton and Portsmouth & Southsea will terminate at Fratton

“Services which usually run between Portsmouth & Southsea and Brighton will start at Fratton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Services which usually run between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour will terminate at Fratton

“Services which usually run between Portsmouth Harbour and Horsham will start at Fratton

“If you require travel to / from Bognor Regis, you will need to use an alternative form of transport, so please allow extra time for your journey, at least 20 minutes.

“Services from Barnham to Chichester / Ford are unaffected, but there may be some short notice platform changes, so please listen for station announcements and check live journey planners.”

Related topics:BarnhamSouthern RailSussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice