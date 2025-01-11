Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A points failure prevented trains from running services from Rye to Ashford International.

Southern Rail reported the incident at Appledore in Kent.

A social media notice at 12.15pm read: “This has recently happened and we are working on getting more information for you.

“We are unable to run trains between Rye and Ashford International, in both directions.

“If you are travelling now, you will need to use an alternative route and this may increase your journey time by 30 minutes.”

Passengers were told tickets would be accepted on South Eastern services between Ashford International/Hastings and Tonbridge/London as well as Stagecoach services on routes 11, 11a & 11b and route 101, 100.

Southern Rail added: “Using alternative travel routes may extend your journey time and we advise looking at journey planners for train and bus times.”

In an update at 1pm, the train company wrote: “The points have been fixed and we are able to run trains between Rye and Ashford International again.”

Those who had already started travelling using an alternative route were told their ticket would ‘still be valid along your journey’.

“If you are yet to travel, it will be quicker to wait for the next train,” Southern Rail added.

At 1.20pm, disruption caused by the points failure between Rye and Ashford International had come to an ended.

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be eligible for delay repay. You can make a claim at delayrepay.southernrailway.com.