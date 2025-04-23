Southern Rail: Police incident and signalling fault affect trains in Sussex
Southern Rail reported at 9am that police were ‘dealing with an incident at Worthing’.
"Trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Hove, and delays are expected in the Worthing area,” a social media notice read.
"This incident is affecting trains towards Hove, Brighton and London Victoria.
“You can travel using your normal route this morning but please allow some extra time for your journey.”
An update at 9.25am confirmed that disruption had ended, with ‘services no longer affected by this problem’.
However, less than ten minutes later, Southern Rail reported a new incident.
"We've been made aware of a fault with the signalling system between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon,” a social media notice read.
"Delays of around 15 minutes are expected in the Purley area.
“You can travel using your normal route, but please allow some extra time for your journey.”
An update at 10.25am read: “Disruption caused fault with the signalling system between Gatwick Airport and East Croydon has now ended.”
If you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to Delay Repay. For more information and to check your eligibility, visit www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation
