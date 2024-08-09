Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The power had to be switched off on the railway line after an incident in a West Sussex village.

Southern Rail reported at 2.47pm that all lines were blocked at Southbourne.

"This is due to a trespasser on the line in this area,” a social media statement read.

"The power has been switched off in the Southbourne area.

“This is affecting our services along the West Coast between Brighton and Portsmouth/Southampton.”

Anyone on board a train that had ‘come to a stand’ outside a station were asked to ‘please remain on board and listen to on-board announcements’.

A spokesperson added: “Our staff are working to gather you more information so please be patient and don't hesitate to message us on X for information.

“At this time, services that run between Chichester and Havant are affected. Services will be delayed, amended or cancelled.”

The power had to be switched off on the railway line after an incident in Southbourne.

Southern Rail said services along the West Coast have been ‘severely disrupted’.

The train company stated: “We advise checking your journey before you travel and where possible, allow an extra 30 minutes to reach your destination.”

The trespasser had been ‘escorted away from the railway’ by 3.30pm and the power ‘had been restored to the line’.

At 4.05pm, Southern added: “Although services are back on the move, many of our services have been severely affected.

“Trains that run via Barnham may also be affected due to congestion and misplacement of crew and trains.

“Ticket acceptance remains in place so please check before you travel, for your fastest route.”