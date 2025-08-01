Southern Rail: Reduced rail service between Uckfield and Oxted until end of day
Southern Rail said services between Uckfield and Oxted will run on approximately a two-hour frequency until the end of the day.
Trains may be be cancelled or revised, according to Southern Rail. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
"Network Rail maintains the system, and are working to fix the fault as quickly as possible,” a Southern Rail spokesperson said.
"In the meantime, Southern are monitoring services and doing their best to keep to the timetable.
“Rail replacement buses have been requested to cover cancellations, which will be advertised in journey planners once confirmed.
“Please be advised if you're using road transport as an alternative, Southern recommend allowing at least 30 minutes of extra time for your journey.
“Make sure to check your journey before arriving at the station today.”
Southern Rail said tickets are being accepted on the following services:
- Alternative Southern services on any reasonable route
- Thameslink services on any reasonable route
- Southeastern services between Tunbridge Wells / Tonbridge and London (excluding High Speed services)
To check your journey, visit: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/journey-planner/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.