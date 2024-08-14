Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trains are subject to delays in West Sussex this evening (Wednesday, August 14).

Southern Rail reported at 4.47pm, on X (formerly Twitter), that disruption was expected to trains between Ford and Barnham.

This is ‘due to a fault with the level crossing’, the train company said.

A spokesperson added: “Southern services between Ford and Barnham may have minor delays.

“You can still use your normal route, but please leave around 10 minutes of extra time to complete your journey.”

