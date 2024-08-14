Southern Rail: Rush-hour trains subject to delays after level crossing fault in West Sussex
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trains are subject to delays in West Sussex this evening (Wednesday, August 14).
Southern Rail reported at 4.47pm, on X (formerly Twitter), that disruption was expected to trains between Ford and Barnham.
This is ‘due to a fault with the level crossing’, the train company said.
A spokesperson added: “Southern services between Ford and Barnham may have minor delays.
“You can still use your normal route, but please leave around 10 minutes of extra time to complete your journey.”
Click here to see if your journey is affected
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.