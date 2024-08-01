Southern rail says delays, cancellations and alterations likely across Sussex after trains to and from Brighton affected by problem at station
The company said other routes across the network have been affected too.
A Southern spokesperson said on X at 6am: “Trains that run along the coastline from Brighton to Ore/Eastbourne/Southampton/Littlehampton, in both directions, are NOT affected by this incident. You will not need an alternative route to complete your journey with Southern this morning.”
They said the mainline (towards Haywards Heath, Gatwick Airport and London) services are ‘majorly affected and may be delayed, altered or cancelled’.
They continued: "West Coast (towards Worthing and Barnham): These services are currently facing some delays due to a block between Brighton and Hove. We advise using your ticket on alternative travel options and checking our website for further updates.
“East Coast (towards Lewes and Eastbourne): Services are unaffected and currently running to schedule.”
Southern said at 7.44am: “The line has re-opened between Brighton and Hove and services have begun running again between these stations. West Coast services may experience some delays or cancellations until approximately 0800. Please check before you travel and allow an extra 30 minutes to reach your destination.”
