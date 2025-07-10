This is why trains have been subject to delays in Sussex this morning (Thursday, July 10).

Two separate signalling faults were reported on the railway line in West Sussex, within three hours of each other.

Southern Rail reported at 7.50am: “We've recently been advised of a signalling fault between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath.

“Our teams are investigating the impact of this, and we'll update you as soon as possible."

Horsham was among the railway stations impacted by the disruption on Thursday morning (July 10). Photo: Google Street View

Passengers on trains stuck outside of stations were asked to ‘please remain on the train and ‘await further updates’.

A social media update just after 8am read: “Trains are now on the move between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath.

“If you are travelling on this route, we would recommend you leaving at least an extra 20 minutes for your journey this morning.

“Please check live journey planners before you depart as there may be some late notice alterations and cancellations as a result of the disruption.”

Network Rail response teams investigated and rectified the signal fault.

Trains are now able to run as normal between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath.

Control teams were ‘working to restore services back to their booked timetables’, but there Southern Rail warned there delays and alterations could still occur in the meantime.

As of 9am, disruption caused by the fault with the signalling system between Gatwick Airport and Haywards Heath had ended.

However, at 10.45am, Southern advised: “We currently have a signalling fault between Horsham and Barnham.

“Trains are running at reduced speeds in the direction towards Barnham.

“You are still able to use your normal route, but you'll need to leave at least an extra 15-20 minutes for your journey."

At 11.15am, Southern Rail reported that the signalling fault was ‘only impacting trains travelling in the southbound Barnham direction’.

The train company added: “Where delays occur, trains may be altered at late notice meaning a reduced service for Christs Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley, Arundel and Ford.

“Please leave plenty of extra time for your journey, and check before you travel.”

Disruption had come to an end by 12pm.

If you were delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation