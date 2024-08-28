Southern Rail: Signalling fault between Gatwick and Three Bridges causes major disruption across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A signalling fault between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges has caused severe disruption to rail travel today (Wednesday, August 28).

A fault with the signalling system between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges means some lines are disrupted with Southern Rail reporting that rains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Southern and Thameslink services will be delayed heading south from Gatwick Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A signalling fault between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges has caused severe delays to rail travel today (Wednesday, August 28).

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “Thameslink services from Bedford to Three Bridges will terminate and restart at Gatwick Airport instead of Three Bridges. If you require Three Bridges, you will need to change services at Gatwick Airport and catch an alternative Southern or Thameslink train.

“You can continue to travel using your usual route, but you will need to allow up to 10 minutes to complete your journey, especially if you need to change for services towards Three Bridges.

"Delays of around 10 to 20 minutes are possible in the Three Bridges area, affecting southbound trains from Gatwick Airport towards Horsham, Haywards Heath, Brighton and the coast.

“Short notice alterations are possible as a result.

“Services heading north from Three Bridges are currently unaffected.”