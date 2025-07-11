Southern Rail: Signalling fault between Horsham and Arundel cause major delays
A fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Arundel has caused major delays to rail users across West Sussex.
Southern Rail reported at 5.36pm on Friday, July 11, that a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Arundel meant that trains have to run at a reduced speed on all lines.
The rail service said that disruption is expected until 7.30pm.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: ““Trains may be delayed or revised.
"Train services towards Portsmouth/Southampton are currently being delayed
“Services from Bognor Regis/Littlehampton/Horsham towards London are also being affected due to this issue.
“Please continue to allow extra time when travelling as your services may be delayed/cancelled.”
