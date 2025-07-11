Southern Rail: Signalling fault between Horsham and Arundel cause major delays

A fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Arundel has caused major delays to rail users across West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail reported at 5.36pm on Friday, July 11, that a fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Arundel meant that trains have to run at a reduced speed on all lines.

The rail service said that disruption is expected until 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: ““Trains may be delayed or revised.

A fault with the signalling system between Horsham and Arundel has caused major delays to rail users across West Sussex.

"Train services towards Portsmouth/Southampton are currently being delayed

“Services from Bognor Regis/Littlehampton/Horsham towards London are also being affected due to this issue.

“Please continue to allow extra time when travelling as your services may be delayed/cancelled.”